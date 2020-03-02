ARLINGTON, Texas — The Dallas Renegades begin their season Sunday when they host the St. Louis BattleHawks.

Former Oklahoma head coach, Bob Stoops, and former Sooner quarterback, Landry Jones, will lead the way for the Renegades. The team will play its home games at the newly converted Globe Life Park in Arlington.

The league is owned by Vince McMahon and Alpha Entertainment. It’s the second attempt for the football league after playing one full season in 2001.

This edition of the XFL has a number of rules that will differ from the NFL, and the league does not plan to have the same “gimmick” approach they did the first time around.

In addition to Dallas and St. Louis, there are XFL teams in Los Angeles, Seattle, Houston, New York, Washington, D.C., and Tampa.

The league will play a 10-game schedule, with the top two teams in each division facing off for the right to advance to the XFL Championship Game on April 26th.

