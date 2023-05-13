Arlington Renegades defeat DC Defenders 35-26 to win the first XFL Championship

The Renegades won the first championship game Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — The XFL's first season and championship game is over, and the last team left standing is North Texas' own Arlington Renegades, who defeated the DC Defenders 35-26 to win.

Arlington kept a lead the whole game, first scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter, and two field goals in the second quarter, leading 20-6 at the end of the first half, and kept the Defenders from coming back in the first half with two more touchdowns and a field goal.

The Renegades led the Defenders in first downs, 26 to 17, total plays, 71 to 49, and total yards, 396 to 356. They also had less overall turnovers than the Defenders, 1 to 3, with just one fumble lost, while the Defenders threw three interceptions.