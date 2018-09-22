DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys will return to Seattle for the first time since 2014 when they defeated the Seahawks 30-23. The Seahawks are listed as an (-1.5) favorite with the game set to be played in their home building.

The Cowboys are currently 1-1 overall and against the spread. This game is big for both teams as it is critical for Seattle that they don't begin the season 0-3, while the Cowboys are trying to take advantage of their early schedule. Dallas' first five opponents have a combined record of 1-9. The only victory? The Carolina Panthers over the Cowboys on kickoff weekend.

If the Cowboys want to avoid becoming another team's first conquest, here are five things that can help them to turn the tide at CenturyLink Field:

Force Seahawks' Hand on Third Down

The best way for Dallas to really get after the Seahawks when Seattle has the ball is to force long down and distances on 3rd down. The average distance on third down for the Seahawks has been 8.2 yards, which doesn't account for goal to go situations.

As you might imagine, for a team that is 0-2, the Seahawks haven't had much luck converting their 3rd down attempts from that position. Seattle is currently tied for 25th in the league with a 28% conversion rate on 3rd down.

The Cowboys need Seattle to try and pass the ball and limit Russell Wilson's options. Of the 12 sacks given up by Seattle, five have come on third down which halts the offense by forcing punts or field goal attempts.

Attack Seattle’s Offensive Line

Seahawks Final Practice Report:



Baldwin, Pocic, Wright are out.



Britt & Kendricks are questionable. pic.twitter.com/1BJDAiseXX — Patrick Conn (@DraftCowboys) September 21, 2018

Not only has the offensive line for Seattle been poor at protecting the quarterback but they have been hurt as well. Forcing Seattle to throw the ball on third downs allows this defense to tee off on the quarterback. Seattle has given up the most sacks (12), while the Cowboys are the 2nd best at bringing the quarterback to the turf (9).

The Cowboys have the potential to be a nightmare for an offense that hasn't been able to play with a lead and run the ball.

Superior Linebacker Depth

Maliek Collins is OUT for Sunday. Cole Beasley, Sean Lee & Xavier Woods are questionable.Earlier Jerry said Randy Gregory would be a game time decision. pic.twitter.com/6mnBGmuwzC — Patrick Conn (@DraftCowboys) September 21, 2018

After suffering a hamstring injury in their win over the New York Giants, Sean Lee has been limited in practice the last two days. In years past, this defense really suffered when Lee was unable to be on the field. Last year Dallas went 1-4 in the five games without Lee, giving up 29.8 points per game.

This year the team has depth at the position and if Lee is out, expect to see a great deal of Leighton Vander Esch and Joe Thomas. They will need big games to prove that an ailing General isn’t an automatic loss anymore.

Find Bobby Wagner

The Cowboys will need to account for Seattle's own elite linebacker returning from injury in Bobby Wagner. When running the ball, the interior of the offensive line will need to put a hat on Wagner. He can be the reason Ezekiel Elliott doesn’t get back to punishing defenses.

The Cowboys had difficulty with Luke Kuechly two weeks ago, as he was everywhere on that day. This is where interim starting center Joe Looney needs to pick up the slack while Travis Frederick fights his way back to the field.

Dak Prescott and Punishing Drives

Dak Prescott needs to play more like the Prescott of Week 2 rather than Week 1. In the first game of the season the wide receivers did their job getting open but unfortunately Prescott wasn't able to take advantage. There were very few attempts to attack the defense down the field in Carolina.

In Week 2 against New York, the Cowboys not only took shots downfield with Prescott but mixed it up with passing on first down. Dallas will need to bring that same mentality to Seattle.

Against the Giants, the Cowboys showed flashes of the 2016 team that won 13 games. The final drive where Dallas put the game away a touchdown was something fans hadn't seen in some time. Dallas put the game on ice with a 14 plays, 82 yards romp that drained eight minutes off the clock.

Letting the rushing attack finish games was their calling card when they won the division two seasons ago. The Cowboys need to get a lead and physically impose their will on the Seahawks. Look for Ezekiel Elliott to get his first 100-yard game of the season. Seahawks’ defense gives up 116 yards per game which is 23rd in the NFL.

