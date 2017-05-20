Yes, it's just as it sounds. Emerald Downs held its very first Grandparents foot race. It could be the first one of its kind in Washington and possibly the U.S.

Steve Butler, from Everett, won the inaugural foot race. Butler tells Emerald Downs that it was his first race in 50 years.

The Everett grandpa played high school football at Cascade High School. He last had a race against his linemen in practice in 1973.

Two other runners fell shortly out of the gate, but they're OK. Emerald Downs reported no serious injuries.

Racing next Saturday, Sunday and Monday (Fireworks Spectacular). pic.twitter.com/AajdRl6gSq — Emerald Downs (@EmeraldDowns) June 26, 2023

Emerald Downs reports about 20 participated in today's event.