Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith honored with permanent display of accolades at his old high school

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — There's no doubt Dorian Finney- Smith has left a profound legacy on the entire Hampton Roads community but after Saturday, he can now say he’s left a physical mark on his hometown. Members of the Portsmouth Public School system and Norcom High gathered at the school Saturday morning to unveil a display dedicated to the NBA star who currently plays for the Dallas Mavericks.

“Everyone should know about you- the great things that you’ve done, all the accomplishments that you’ve made. This is just a small token but I know we’re going to add to this,” said Portsmouth Public School Superintendent Dr. Elie Bracy III at the unveiling which took place during Finney-Smith’s 5th annual summer basketball camp.

It was an emotional morning here at Norcom High School as Dorian Finney- Smith was honoured with his own display at the school! The hometown hero was also hosting his 5th annual summer camp through the Finney-Smith Foundation. @13NewsNow @doefinney_10 @ICNorcomHigh pic.twitter.com/zZBfUCzOEc — Julia Haskins 13News Now (@13JuliaHaskins) July 30, 2022

The display represents the astounding impact he’s had on the Portsmouth community and it showcases plenty of memorabilia from his career at Norcom and beyond, including jerseys, trophies, and his NCAA Final Four chair from his time playing at the University of Florida. To Dorian, it symbolizes just how far he’s come.

“It gives me the chills. A lot of blood, sweat and tears in this place. I never thought about or dreamed about going on vacation or getting a nice car. I just wanted to get out of the situation we were in,” he said.

He received quite the homecoming at the event as proud Portsmouth community members poured into the gymnasium for the ceremony to express their gratitude. Among them was Virginia Congressman, Bobby Scott.

“We’re not only honoring our hero who distinguished himself as a professional basketball player but as somebody who didn’t forget where he came from,” said Scott.

Finney- Smith’s 5th annual summer camp recorded its largest attendance yet, shear evidence that his legacy just keeps growing. “We ran out of shirts, I think my son ran out with a 3X,” he joked.