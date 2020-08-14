FC Dallas players kneeling for anthem met with boos before game

There was a smattering of boos when players from FC Dallas and Nashville SC collectively took a knee during the national anthem before their game in Frisco, Texas.
Dallas defender Reggie Cannon says he was disgusted by the boos at Toyota Stadium when players and officials knelt to call attention to racial injustice.
Dallas and Nashville had not played a game since the season was suspended on March 12 because of the coronavirus. Positive COVID-19 tests kept the teams out of the MLS is Back tournament in Florida.
The owners of FC Dallas came to the defense of player Reggie Cannon after he expressed disgust at fans who booed players for kneeling during the national anthem — and then faced a backlash on social media that included threats.
Cannon made comments following the game between Dallas and Nashville SC on Wednesday night. Players from both sides as well as the officials took a knee during the anthem at Toyota Stadium, prompting a smattering of boos.
There were about 2,900 fans in attendance.
Clark and Dan Hunt released a statement Thursday:
"We want to be clear: We love and support Reggie Cannon. The racist comments and death threats he has received are repulsive and unacceptable.
"There is no place in our sport, or in our country for that matter, for the kind of horrific vitriol Reggie has had to endure today. Hateful or violent threats are never warranted – especially when they are directed toward a member of our FC Dallas family.
"We will continue to work together – with our players, our coaches and our fans – against racism and in the cause of equality for all."
Clark Hunt, FC Dallas Chairman and CEO
Dan Hunt, FC Dallas President