FC Dallas players kneeling for anthem met with boos before game

Dallas and Nashville had not played a game since the season was suspended on March 12 because of the coronavirus.

There was a smattering of boos when players from FC Dallas and Nashville SC collectively took a knee during the national anthem before their game in Frisco, Texas.

Dallas defender Reggie Cannon says he was disgusted by the boos at Toyota Stadium when players and officials knelt to call attention to racial injustice.

Dallas and Nashville had not played a game since the season was suspended on March 12 because of the coronavirus. Positive COVID-19 tests kept the teams out of the MLS is Back tournament in Florida.

The owners of FC Dallas came to the defense of player Reggie Cannon after he expressed disgust at fans who booed players for kneeling during the national anthem — and then faced a backlash on social media that included threats.

Cannon made comments following the game between Dallas and Nashville SC on Wednesday night. Players from both sides as well as the officials took a knee during the anthem at Toyota Stadium, prompting a smattering of boos.

There were about 2,900 fans in attendance.

Clark and Dan Hunt released a statement Thursday: