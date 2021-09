The team has won only six of its 26 games this season and has nine draws.

FRISCO, Texas — FC Dallas has fired coach Luchi Gonzalez. FC Dallas has won only six of its 26 games this season and has nine draws.

The coaching change Sunday came a day after a 3-2 loss to the Houston Dynamo.

Marco Ferruzzi, the club’s director of soccer operations, takes over as interim coach.

The club also relieved assistant coach Mikey Varas of his duties.

FC Dallas made the playoffs in each of its first two seasons under Gonzalez.