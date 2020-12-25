Texas families embrace unusual Christmas Eve high school football playoffs

The next round of games will include New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

ARLINGTON, Texas — It’s probably fitting that high school football playoff games in Texas would be played on Christmas Eve this year. Nothing about 2020 has been normal.

Globe Life Park hosted a slate of third round matchups Thursday.

“We’ve tried to make things as memorable as we could this year, but there’s been some difficulties,” said Hope Waco, whose daughter is a Frisco Lone Star cheerleader.

Football or not, families have had to give up or change traditions all year long.

“Typically, we would have already been on the road either yesterday or the day before and just been you know, hanging out with family,” said Celeste Chavira, whose son is in the Lone Star band.

“We’d be at home with family, going to church, evening service,” said Autumn Chavez.

This year, a stadium took the place of a church, and for many Texas families, football is already as much a tradition as any holiday meal or Christmas light display.

“It brings us a little bit of joy that I think we all have been craving,” said Waco.

Caroline Demers has two sons at Highland Park, who took on Frisco in the afternoon game at Globe Life Park.

“I think it’s kind of fun and exciting,” Demers said. “It’s a good way for us to all come together and do something as a family.”

This year taught everyone to embrace the small moments, like every chance to see kids cheer, play or perform.

Anthony and Elizabeth Eichenlaub’s daughter is a senior cheerleader.

“If you’re playing right now, that’s a good thing,” said Anthony Eichenlaub.

“We just wanted it to happen,” Elizabeth Eichenlaub said. “For a while, we didn’t even know if there was going to be a season.”

The season of expectation could be the perfect time for playoffs in a year of uncertainty.

“It’s been a year of adjustment,” said Chavez.

“This is the year of change,” said Anthony Eichenlaub.

We’ve learned to expect the unusual and that even spaced apart, we can still come together.

“We kind of refer to our Ranger family as our extended family,” said Waco.