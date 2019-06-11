EULESS, Texas — For the last two decades, Steven Morgan has roamed the sidelines at Euless Trinity High School.

"I'm the general manager," Morgan declares with a smile.

What does that mean exactly?

"It means he does whatever he wants," jokes head football coach Chris Jensen. "He's always there for us."

Morgan, 36, has been a team manager since he was a student at the high school.

"Just being around the team makes me happy," Morgan admits.

He was part of the school's "Dream Team" of special needs managers assembled by longtime Euless Trinity head football coach Steve Lineweaver.

20 years later, Morgan is still going strong.

"He's everything you need in a person," says senior cornerback Zavion Gore.

Morgan has witnessed the program's highest of highs and he has the jewelry to prove it.

Three state championship rings. 2005. 2007. 2009.

Steven Morgan's state football rings

WFAA

"When I dap him up, I be like, 'Man...,'" laughs Gore. "He just flaunting them off."

Morgan is not just an ambassador for Euless Trinity football. He's a friendly face around town.

When he's not on the field, you can find him working five minutes down the road at Texas Health HEB Hospital.

"Got the glance for the windows," Morgan displays the cleaning solution, as he sprays the hospital's screen doors.

He handles various cleaning duties and greets folks at the entrance.

"I'm happy to be working here," Morgan states.

He started working at the hospital 16 years ago. He works part-time, so he can fulfill his football manager responsibilities.

Morgan has cerebral palsy.

"My brain can't tell my body what to do," he says.

That hasn't stopped him from walking the hospital halls or marching the sidelines.

"Even though he's not playing, it means a lot to him," Gore acknowledges. "So, it means a lot to me to get the win for him."

The Trojans have won a lot over the years, but they have not won it all since 2009.

"This is the team that can do it," Morgan believes.

The Trojans are off to an 8-1 start and they're ranked No. 23 in Texas for Class 6.

Euless Trinity hosts Richland on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Morgan will be there roaming the sidelines.

More on WFAA: