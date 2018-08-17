The Dallas Cowboys plan to use Ezekiel Elliott quite a bit more in the passing game in 2018.

That's just fine with Zeke, who is using his boyhood idol Marshall Faulk as his guide.

"I think a guy that was probably the best at it all was Marshall Faulk," Elliott said. "So, you know, he's just a guy who I've looked up to."

Elliott has idolized Faulk since childhood, and he even has the same agent as Faulk, too. So far, in his efforts to emulate the Hall Of Famer, the early returns are positive.

"He's a smart player," Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said. "You can put him in any part of the formation, he handles it mentally. It's just a matter of getting him reps when you want to use him in different spots."

"I think it's an opportunity to elevate my game," Elliott said. "And an opportunity to show that I can do more."

"When he's in space, he's got a lot more speed than people maybe think," Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan said. "And I think that gives him an advantage when he's got the right matchup."

And that's the key -- the Cowboys aren't going to try to line Zeke up against cornerbacks to run routes. It's about getting matchups with slower linebackers, who he can elude in space.

"I mean, it's just kinda developing myself more as a route runner," Elliott said. "I think in the past I wasn't asked to run as many complex routes, but now I've got a few more routes to my route tree."

it may not be Faulk-like right out of the gate, but a few more opportunities for #21 to get the ball in his hands is never a bad thing for this team.

