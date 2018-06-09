Frisco -- His teammates noticed it this off-season. There's been something different about running back Zeke Elliott.

"I just think, he always been a hard worker," said Cowboys offensive lineman Zack Martin, "but it's just something different this year."

Elliott sums it up like this, "I think it's just my focus. I'm definitely going into this year with a chip on my shoulder. I think I have a lot to prove."

Elliott says the chip on his shoulder is there because he didn't have a full year last season and he didn't perform the way he could have.

The Amazon prime show "All or Nothing" gave a behind the scenes peak at Elliott's tumultuous 2017 season and how the NFL's investigation into domestic violence claims effected him.

You can easily make a compelling case that even when Zeke Elliott was around this team last year his eventual suspension and the distractions stemming from it stopped him from being all he could be.

And while Elliott wouldn't go as far to admit that, he made it a point to say this year feels stress-free, which should allow him to be at his best. So, that's been the mission while he prepares for year three; he's ready to show where his best ranks.

"That's exactly it," said Elliott. "I want to prove I'm the best back in the game. That's what my focus this offseason was."

Elliott averaged 98.3 yards rushing last season in the 10 games he played. The Cowboys will need that and more to get where they want to go this season.

So, given his mindset, will Elliott be a better runner thanks to that chip on his shoulder?

"Um...we'll see," he said, with a knowing smile.

I wouldn't bet against him.

