Early highlights of Cowboys camp include CeeDee Lamb, new defensive scheme

The Dallas Cowboys are already in full swing at training camp which means there is plenty of intrigue coming from The Star in Frisco ahead of the 2020 NFL season

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys have been training at camp for about a week now and the biggest news has been the Gerald McCoy injury and subsequent release. Losing a player is a tough way to prepare for a season, but there’s more going on than the McCoy saga.

Here are some of the news and notes about the Cowboys so far at training camp.

Offensive line starts slow

The offensive line was thought of as a strength as the team headed into camp, but there are already some problems just a week or so into practice. With La’el Collins working on his stamina and working his way back into shape, and Cam Erving still not available, the RT spot has been an issue.

The defensive line has apparently been getting the better of the offensive line early on and the team brought in options to help out.

Injury-hampered at tackle, Cowboys have flown in three offensive linemen for a free agent workout after Tuesday’s practice, sources said. Bryan Witzmann, Dieugot Joseph and Pace Murphy been going through COVID-19 protocol to gain facility entry. A three-day process. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 17, 2020

Pace Murphy was eventually signed out of the group. The team is also still working on the options at LG and center to find the best combination. When Collins returns, and the starting center spot has been addressed, this unit should be a strength again. However, the lack of early cohesion could be a concern for the group, especially without preseason action to facilitate game reps.

A new scheme, surprise!

The Cowboys defenses of the past few years have been extremely vanilla. Opponents knew what the Dallas defense was going to do and the Cowboys didn’t care. There was hope that the new staff would be bringing some diversity and complexity. So far in camp, that looks like it’s the case.

DeMarcus Lawrence and Aldon Smith rushing off the edge. Jaylon Smith coming up to make the stop on Ezekiel Elliott



(Video via the Dallas Cowboys) pic.twitter.com/cMFywRKuoM — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 18, 2020

This has been a major issue in recent seasons as there had not been enough versatility or much element of surprise on defense. It looks like new defensive coordinator Mike Nolan’s unit will now disguise things better moving forward which could be a major boon for a defense that has talent but underperformed last season.

Two-point stances from DEs

Former defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli’s defense routinely played with the defensive ends’ hands in the dirt. That appears to be ready to change under Nolan, who will bring some heat off the edge from players in two-point stances. DeMarcus Lawrence and Aldon Smith have been seen standing up and getting ready to rush the QB in early practices.

Here’s Mike McCarthy with a long, detailed answer about DeMarcus Lawrence standing up to rush the passer. He compared the situation to Julius Peppers’ transition to the Packers’ defense.



props to @clarencehilljr for the question. pic.twitter.com/dP6SXafdS0 — David Helman (@HelmanDC) August 17, 2020

The new freedom in being allowed to rush from a two-point stance is a big change for Lawrence, who could be in line to benefit from the new scheme.

CeeDee Lamb is as good as advertised

Lamb was never expected to make it to the Cowboys at pick No. 17 in the NFL Draft. When he was available, the team jumped at the chance to draft the top WR on their board. The hype train has been chugging along ever since Dallas selected the Oklahoma standout and the hope was that Lamb could live up to the expectations.

The early returns so far suggest that he’s been exactly what the team thought he was with first impressions praise coming from the org itself, his fellow receivers, and even QB Dak Prescott. There’s been a lot of talk about Lamb being the third 1,000 yard receiver on the Cowboys, and, if the rookie continues to impress, the sky's the limit for this offense.

Undrafted FA find?

There were whispers throughout the spring about undrafted free agent Francis Bernard out of Utah having a legitimate shot at the 53-man roster and he’s showing early in camp that he’s a contender. The reports of linebacker Bernard having three interceptions so far in camp has to be music to the Cowboys fans ears.

Takeaways have been a major issue the last few years for the defense and Bernard is making a name for himself in that department. The Cowboys have a deep group at LB, but, if he keeps making plays, Bernard could make the position even deeper.