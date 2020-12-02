Duncanville football has been one of the most successful programs in the state over the last few years, but the Panthers have found themselves in some trouble with the UIL.



Panthers head coach Reginald Samples will be suspended for the first game of the 2020 season, it was announced by the UIL on Wednesday. Samples and the Duncanville program are both under one-year probation as well, and the program received a public reprimand.



The punishment stems from "a violation of UIL rules regarding the employment of coaches," the official statement says.



Samples and Duncanville have made undefeated runs to the state championship game in each of the last two seasons, only to fall just short of a title each time, losing to Galena Park North Shore in each championship game.



Duncanville’s 2020 schedule has not been set yet, so the opponent for the first game isn’t known at this point.

