DUNCANVILLE, Texas — It was the Texas high school football play of the year.

Galena Park North Shore (Houston) won the Class 6A football state championship over Duncanville on a last-second hail mary.

This time around, the Duncanville Panthers hope their prayers will be answered.

The boys basketball team is off to San Antonio this weekend as one of the final four schools vying for a 6A state title.

Next up: Galena Park North Shore -- the same school that stunned them in the football state final three months ago.

"We want to win this one not only for us but the football team as well," admits Duncanville senior Jahmius Ramsey. "They want us to blow them out if we can."

David Peavy is in his first year as Duncanville head coach. Hired from Dekaney (Houston), Peavy brought along his son Micah -- a 6'7" junior and 4-star prospect.

"UIL's gonna sell some tickets this weekend," says the head coach with a smirk.

A few weeks into the school year, the Panthers added another key piece to their roster: Jahmius Ramsey.

The highly covered 4-star recruit transferred back home to Texas, after going to IMG Academy and Oak Hill -- a couple of the top prep schools in the country.

"Jahmius is by far the most explosive," says Peavy, when asked where Ramsey ranks among the best players he's ever coached.

Peavy ranks Ramsey #2 behind 10-year NBA veteran and former Texas Longhorn D.J. Augustin.

With zero returning starters and many new pieces, Duncanville sputtered to a 7-7 start. Then, something clicked: trust.

Peavy says Ramsey finally bought in to discipline and teamwork preached by the coaches.

The result: 23 wins in a row (and counting).

"It feels amazing, I'm not gonna lie," Ramsey admits. "This month has been really rewarding."

Ramsey committed to Texas Tech, but right now he's committed to bringing home the fourth state championship in team history.

Duncanville won its first state title in 1991, led by future 11-year NBA veteran and 7'2" center Greg Ostertag.



That year, the Panthers won their semifinal game by a whopping 32 points.

Their opponent?

Galena Park North Shore.

The rivalry continues Friday night in the Class 6A semifinal at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m.