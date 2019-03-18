DALLAS — Add another line to Dirk Nowitzki's Hall-of-Fame resume.

The Mavericks legend on Monday night passed Wilt Chamberlain for sixth place on the NBA's all-time scoring list. He reached the milestone after hitting two jumpers in the opening minutes against the New Orleans Pelicans, slightly fading away on both shots, in classic Dirk fashion.

Nowitzki entered the game only three points away from tying Chamberlain's mark of 31,419.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar currently holds the record for all-time points at 38,387, followed closely by Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Michael Jordan and, now, Nowitzki.

Chamberlain might not top the all-time list, but he was the most prolific scorer of his era in the 1960s and early 70s, averaging 30.1 points per game for his career, including a 100-point game in 1962.

Nowitzki, in his 21st season, has found himself in rarefied air on several NBA all-time lists.

He's third in minutes played (51,097) and games played (1,509), eighth in field goals made (11,114), and sixth in free throws made (7,228).

After missing the beginning of the season with an injury, Nowitzki has played in 38 games this year, averaging six points per game.