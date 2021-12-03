DeSoto Lady Eagles win first state title in program history

The Lady Eagles went 21-2 in the regular season before winning all six of their playoff games before their championship victory at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The DeSoto girls basketball team won the program's first ever state title Thursday, defeating Cypress Creek 53-37 to become the 6A state basketball champions.

Lady Eagles senior guard Kendall Brown scored a team-high 12 points while junior forward Sa’Myah Smith received MVP honors.

The Lady Eagles went 21-2 in the regular season before winning all six of their playoff games leading up to their championship victory at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

DeSoto made it to the state finals last year but lost to Converse Judson 49-46.

The Cougars came into Thursday's game undefeated on the season at 32-0. Cypress Creek seniors Rori Harmon and Kyndall Hunter were among 48 seniors named to the 2021 McDonald's All-American Game rosters.

Capacity in the Alamodome was limited to 3,500 for Thursday's game with a mandated mask order as well.