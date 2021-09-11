x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Dallas Wings clinch playoff spot, Gray seals victory with block

Marina Mabrey and Kayla Thornton combined to score 16 of the Wings’ 21 fourth-quarter points.
Credit: AP
Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray (15) passes the ball during a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks Friday, May 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

DALLAS — Marina Mabrey scored 21 points, Allisha Gray had 13 points, 11 rebounds and a game-sealing block, and the Dallas Wings beat the New York Liberty 77-76 to clinch a playoff spot. 

Dallas sits in seventh, while New York trails the Washington Mystics by a half-game for the final playoff spot.

Mabrey and Kayla Thornton combined to score 16 of the Wings’ 21 fourth-quarter points.

Natasha Howard pulled New York within one with 29.4 seconds left and she grabbed a defensive rebound after Arike Ogunbowale missed at the other end. Sabrina Ionescu got Gray in the air on a pump fake, but Gray recovered to block the shot as time expired.

Related Articles