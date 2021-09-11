Dallas Wings clinch playoff spot, Gray seals victory with block

Marina Mabrey and Kayla Thornton combined to score 16 of the Wings’ 21 fourth-quarter points.

DALLAS — Marina Mabrey scored 21 points, Allisha Gray had 13 points, 11 rebounds and a game-sealing block, and the Dallas Wings beat the New York Liberty 77-76 to clinch a playoff spot.

Dallas sits in seventh, while New York trails the Washington Mystics by a half-game for the final playoff spot.

Mabrey and Kayla Thornton combined to score 16 of the Wings’ 21 fourth-quarter points.