Dallas Mavs fans pumped for playoffs and near-capacity crowd allowed at American Airlines Center

The Dallas Mavericks are opening up next week’s playoff games to the largest crowd since last March.

DALLAS — The NBA Playoffs are underway and Mavs fans are glued to the action on TVs across North Texas, but things are set to get more exciting as the home playoff games will open to the largest crowds since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mavs edged the Los Angeles Clippers in Game One, in what we hope is the start to an NBA Finals run.

“It’s the start of the playoffs,” Barrera said. “Everyone’s excited for that, it’s been a while since we’ve been competitive like that and getting everyone excited.”

Games 1 and 2 are being played in Los Angeles, games 3 and 4 are happening at home.

On Friday, May 28, and on Sunday, May 30, there will be the largest basketball crowds we’ve seen in quite some time.

Masks will still be required at the upcoming playoff games, but the Mavs are selling seats to a near-capacity crowd for the first time since last March.

“I’m fully vaccinated,” said Mason Hart, Mavs fan. “I’m ready. I got tickets this morning when they went on sale.”

There’s plenty of energy to go around, not just because of basketball, but because of everything we’ve been through during the last 14 months because of the pandemic.

“I feel like little by little it’s getting there,” Barrera said. “It’s not there yet but over time it will be, and we’ll be able to get everything back to normal.”

The Mavs-Clippers schedule is as followed:

Game 1—Saturday, May 22 (3:30 p.m.)

Game 2—Tuesday, May 25 (9:30 p.m.)

Game 3—Friday, May 28 (8:30 p.m.)

Game 4—Sunday, May 30 (8:30 p.m.)

Game 5—Wednesday, June 2 (TBD)

Game 6—Friday, June 4 (TBD)

Game 7—Sunday, June 6 (TBD)

The Mavs are also partnering with the city of Dallas, offering Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines before Friday and Sunday’s game.