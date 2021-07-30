Dallas Mavericks to send guard Josh Richardson to Boston Celtics

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks may be lining up for a big move in free agency.
WFAA’s Joe Trahan has confirmed that the Mavs are close to sending guard Josh Richardson to the Boston Celtics.
The move frees up more cap space for the Mavericks to maneuver within free agency, with Dallas possibly having upwards of $33-34 million to spend.
Some of that may go toward keeping one of their own, as Tim Hardaway Jr. is set to become a free agent come Monday evening.
Richardson averaged 12 points and three rebounds in his only season with the Mavericks. The deal will likely become official sometime this weekend.