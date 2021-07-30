Dallas Mavericks to send guard Josh Richardson to Boston Celtics

The Dallas Mavericks may be lining up for a big move in free agency.

WFAA’s Joe Trahan has confirmed that the Mavs are close to sending guard Josh Richardson to the Boston Celtics.

Source confirms the @ShamsCharania report that the @dallasmavs are in the final stages of making a deal to send G/F Josh Richardson to the Celtics; could be official as early as tomorrow.@wfaa @wfaasports pic.twitter.com/oZvIU6MboB — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) July 31, 2021

The move frees up more cap space for the Mavericks to maneuver within free agency, with Dallas possibly having upwards of $33-34 million to spend.

this clears cap space for Mavericks to pursue bigger name in free agency.



also not a surprise. Josh Richardson was always a rental/short-term stopgap for the Mavs -- not a future cornerstone... + he didn't have his best year in Dallas.



good dude tho. wish him the best. #MFFL https://t.co/kLoBZxuDXl — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) July 31, 2021

Some of that may go toward keeping one of their own, as Tim Hardaway Jr. is set to become a free agent come Monday evening.