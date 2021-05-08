Luka is an NBA superstar, now he has the $207M contract to match

Doncic is set to sign the deal and hold a press conference Tuesday in his native Slovenia.

DALLAS — Mavericks' superstar Luka Doncic is going to be sticking around for a while.

The Mavs 22-year-old phenom has agreed to sign a five-year, $207 million supermax rookie extension.

This is the largest guaranteed supermax rookie contract extension in NBA history, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Doncic is set to sign the deal and hold a press conference Tuesday in his native Slovenia, alongside Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban as well as Coach Jason Kidd and General Manager Nico Harrison.

Bag secured:as expected, it’s done. Luka Doncic agrees to a five-year $207 million contract extension.#LukaMagic pic.twitter.com/f4CTASWM24 — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) August 9, 2021

The contract is also the richest in Mavericks' history and will keep Luka with the team through at least the 2026-2027 season.