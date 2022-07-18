Cowboys' Zack Martin ranks No. 2 on list for NFL’s best guards

The Dallas Cowboys are anchored on the offensive line by one of the NFL’s best players with Zack Martin holding down the right guard position.

DALLAS — As long as Zack Martin is wearing a star on his helmet, the Dallas Cowboys don't have to worry about the right side of their offensive line.

Martin, a former 2014 first-round pick from Notre Dame, has been a significant brick in the Cowboys' wall since entering the league. Dallas has produced a 1,000-yard rusher in six of his eight seasons at right guard.

According to Doug Farrar of the Touchdown Wire, while Martin may be prolific as an offensive lineman with five first-time All-Pros and seven Pro Bowl selections, he isn't the best guard in the NFL. No. 2 will have to do for No. 70.

"Martin ranked second in last year’s list behind Quenton Nelson, and here he is again," Farrar writes. "The seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time First-Team All-Pro is building a Hall of Fame resume at age 31, and there was no dropoff in 2021. In 741 pass-blocking reps, Martin allowed two sacks, six quarterback hits, and 15 quarterback hurries, while maintaining his status as the fulcrum of Dallas’ run game."

LT — 1996 Willie Roaf

LG — 1999 Larry Allen

C — 1979 Mike Webster

RG — 2016 Zack Martin

RT — 1993 Erik Williams https://t.co/7pUzZpMV1X — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) November 3, 2021

The Cleveland Browns' Joe Bitonio ranked No. 1 on the list.

While Martin may not be the "best in the game" on some lists, the 31-year-old provides stability to the Cowboys' interior offensive line. Martin has logged 120 games — all starts — and gives Dallas the assurance that there will be at least one guard to run behind.

The Cowboys hadn't taken an offensive lineman in the first round since Martin. However, that changed this offseason when Dallas selected Tyler Smith at No. 24 overall in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft. The Cowboys may not get as dominant of a guard right out of the gate as they did with Martin, who earned a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl nod in his first season, but the Tulsa product is ensuring that he learns quickly from Martin.

"Like Zack when he first texted, he exercises," Smith told reporters during rookie minicamp at The Star on May 14. "Anything I should be cognizant of before I get here. He was like, ‘Just come in shape and come ready to produce.’ That’s what I was thinking as I came. I’ll be asking more questions as we get integrated for sure.”

#Cowboys' Stephen Jones tells @1053thefan RG Zack Martin is the perfect example of versatility. The guy could go play at a Pro Bowl level at right tackle if he had to. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) October 1, 2021

Martin didn't play a full 17-game season in 2021, but his 16 games were a welcomed rebound from 2020 when the 6-4, 315-pounder played in 10. The 2020 campaign had Martin plugging holes along the offensive line as injuries to tackle forced him to play right tackle.

With Martin locking up right guard, it gives Dallas the chance to repeat as the No. 1 offense in the league.