Dallas Cowboys select Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith with 24th pick in NFL Draft

FRISCO, Texas — With the 24th selection in the NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith.

A Fort Worth native, Smith went to high school at North Crowley.

Smith was a freshman All-American at Tulsa in 2020. He was a second-team All-American honoree in 2021.

If the Cowboys had any designs on drafting a wide receiver with their first pick, those thoughts went out the window quickly, as they saw six wideouts go off the board in an 11-pick span from pick eight to 18.

Dallas also saw the top few interior offensive line prospects go off the board a few selections before them, as Texas A&M's Kenyon Green went 15th to the Houston Texans, and Boston College product Zion Johnson went two picks later to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Two trades happened right in front of Dallas, with the Kansas City Chiefs trading up into the New England Patriots' slot to grab cornerback Trent McDuffie with the 21st selection. Then the Buffalo Bills traded up into the Arizona Cardinals' 23rd selection to make a pick directly in front of Dallas, selecting defensive back Kaiir Elam from Florida.

Meanwhile, over the first couple hours of the draft, the Cowboys saw their competition around the NFC East get better. The New York Giants held two picks in the top seven selections: They picked up edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux with the fifth pick, adding the Oregon pass rusher to their defensive front; then, with the seventh selection, they bolstered their offensive line, taking Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal.

The Eagles, on the other hand, entered the night with three first-round picks, and they've used them in a variety of ways. First, Philadelphia first traded up to select Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis. Then they moved another pick to the Tennessee Titans in order to acquire star wide receiver A.J. Brown. They have even reportedly already signed Brown to a four-year extension, worth $100 million.

The Washington Commanders -- you'll get used to it eventually -- have also added a wide receiver of their own, selecting a player that some had mocked to the Cowboys in Penn State wideout Jahan Dotson.