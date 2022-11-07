Cowboys roster rundown: All is well at quarterback

There’s a list of concerns for the Dallas Cowboys ahead of training camp, but quarterback isn’t one of them with Dak Prescott a full year removed from his injury.

DALLAS — As the Dallas Cowboys get ready for training camp beginning on July 27, it’s a great time to take a look at the roster broken down by position.

First up is quarterback, and it is safe to say the Cowboys are secure at the most pivotal position in the sport.

Whether Dak Prescott is an elite quarterback is subject for debate, and even the two-time Pro Bowler provided his own definition when meeting with reporters on July 9 at The Star for his ProCamp.

"An elite quarterback is simply a proven, consistent winner that just goes out there each and every day and is the exact same person," Prescott said. "Obviously we know the standard of that in a guy in Tampa [Tom Brady]. But the way I describe my game is trying to be consistent as I can with my approach as a leader and my game play.”

As far as the regular season is concerned, Prescott's 53-32 record absolutely puts him in the winner category. Truly the personnel and scouting staffs do not have to worry about the long-term at the position as Prescott gives the Cowboys a chance to win each and every Sunday.

Never has Prescott played a full season where the Cowboys finished with a losing record. 2020 saw Dallas finish with a 6-10 record, and it was largely due to Prescott's broken leg sustained in Week 5.

Prescott returned last season and set the single-season franchise record for TD passes with 37 on the way to a 12-5 record and NFC East crown. Dallas has made the playoffs three out of the five seasons Prescott has played at least 16 games. As long as Prescott remains under center, the Cowboys are legitimate threats for the playoffs.

Backup quarterback Cooper Rush may not approach the elite status that Prescott does, but the former 2017 undrafted free agent from Central Michigan filled in admirably last season in his lone start.

Rush has been a part of the Kellen Moore quarterback room for his entire career, and is part of the strong cohesion that Dallas enjoys at the position. Rush went 24-40 for 325 yards, two touchdowns, an interception, and a 92.2 passer rating in the Cowboys' 20-16 Sunday night win at the Minnesota Vikings last year in Week 8.

The Cowboys can count on Rush in a pinch, but their season would be challenged if he had to play for an extended stretch.

The Cowboys claimed Will Grier off waivers at the end of preseason last year to round out their 53-man roster. Grier, who is 0-2 as a starter and has yet to throw a touchdown pass, will be battling with former 2020 seventh-round pick Ben DiNucci for the third quarterback spot.