Cowboys QB Dak Prescott a Week 18 FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week nominee

QB Dak Prescott kept throwing touchdowns for the Dallas Cowboys in the regular season finale from Philadelphia to earn a FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week nomination.

DALLAS — After connecting for five touchdowns on Saturday, Dak Prescott will be looking to earn the NFL’s weekly passing accolade for a fourth time to close out the 2021 regular season.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback has been nominated for the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week for Week 18 after Dallas' 51-26 thrashing of the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Although Prescott was going against the Eagles' backups, the two-time Pro Bowler nevertheless completed 21-of-27 for 295 yards and five touchdowns with a 151.8 passer rating. Prescott also broke Tony Romo's record for most passing touchdowns thrown in a single season in Cowboys history with 37.

“Honestly, when I came off the field they were just saying congrats," Prescott said after the game. "I knew going into the game obviously there was a chance, but that’s not anything I really think about. Just coming off the field they were saying congrats, and I thought they were saying congrats for five touchdowns to be honest. But then they informed me.”

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy joked after the game about the record, saying it was impressive for a quarterback who was in a "slump."

“He’s a special man with tremendous leadership abilities, so, hopefully he gets some recognition for how he plays the game on the field," McCarthy said. "He’s so consistent with his approach, and what’s exciting is that we have a lot of growth in front of us, and him in particular too. He’s still a young quarterback who still has a lot of excellent football in front of him.”

Prescott, who won the voting after his performances in Week 6, Week 10, and Week 12, joins other FedEx NFL Air nominees that include Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who went 23-of-32 for 287 yards and four touchdowns in the Titans' 28-25 win over the Houston Texans, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after he completed 29 passes on 37 attempts for 326 yards and three touchdowns in the Bucs' 41-17 rout of the Carolina Panthers.

#Cowboys QB #Dak said (12/30/21) he likes spreading the ball around.



"It’s exciting for myself, it’s exciting for this team, for the play caller knowing there are a lot of weapons." — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) January 3, 2022

The winner will have a $2,000 donation made in their name to Historically Black Colleges and Universities, which will go towards needs-based scholarships to deserving HBCU students.

Fans can vote until Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time at NFL.com/FedEx. Fans can also vote on Twitter @NFL and on the NFL Mobile App.

The FedEx Ground nominees include Washington running back Antonio Gibson, who tallied 21 carries for 146 yards and a touchdown; Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny with 23 rushes for 190 yards and a touchdown; and Ravens running back Latavius Murray, who provided 150 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.