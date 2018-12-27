DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys move into week 17 with a matchup against their division rivals, the New York Giants. For all intents and purposes, this is a meaningless game for the boys in silver and blue. The Cowboys have the division all wrapped up and are locked into the No. 4 seed in the NFC and will host the highest seeded team.

For who that will be, it comes down to two teams with the Seattle Seahawks (who have clinched a playoff berth) and the Minnesota Vikings, who have yet to clinch their spot, still jockeying for postseason positioning.

The Vikings need to either win against Chicago or hope for a Philadelphia Eagles loss against Washington. The latter part of that scenario seems highly unlikely since Washington has one win in their last six games. That timeframe includes a 28-13 loss to the Eagles where Colt McCoy was injured and Mark Sanchez had to take over. ​​​​​​

​The Eagles are fresh off beating the Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans, two of the top teams in their respective conferences, which means that the Vikings essentially need to beat Chicago to qualify, and the Bears are still playing for the No. 2 seed and a bye week.

Besting the Bears will be a tough challenge for the Vikings as they have played .500 football over the last six weeks. Minnesota has claimed wins over the Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, and Detroit Lions but have suffered defeat against Chicago, Seattle, and the New England Patriots since mid-November.

The Vikings remain in a position to clinch a spot thanks in part to help from the other teams chasing a playoff spot dragging each other down which has allowed them to cling onto the No. 6 seed with one game to go. Sunday, however, is all but a must win game for the men in purple.

Much like the Cowboys, the Vikings rely on their top 10 scoring defense to win football games. Their offense led by familiar foe Kirk Cousins is a mid-tier offense that average just 23.3 points per game compared to the Cowboys’ 20.2 points per game.

For the Vikings to clinch and move up to the No. 5 seed this weekend against the Bears, Minnesota will need a victory and a loss by Seattle against the Arizona Cardinals. It seems that the Vikings are more likely to either be the No. 6 seed or to be watching the playoffs from the couch. A loss doesn’t necessarily eliminate them from the playoffs but they will be forced to depend on a team looking to spoil the Eagles’ hopes of trying to defend their NFC title.

The Seahawks just need to win this weekend to secure their No. 5 seed and a date against the Cowboys on Wild Card weekend. The Cardinals, much like Washington, are looking to play spoiler this weekend.

Arizona doesn't seem like a team that will be up for the task of playing the spoiler as they are currently in the driver's seat to land the first overall selection in the NFL Draft. A Cardinals’ victory could push Seattle into the No. 6 seed with help from Minnesota should they beat the Bears. In that scenario, Seattle would travel to Chicago to take on a very tough defense in a tough place to play this time of year.

With all this laid out in front of us, the most likely scenario is the one where the Cowboys will host the Seahawks in a rematch from Week 3 where Dallas lost in Seattle at CenturyLink Field 24-13. A few things have changed since that game a little over three months ago. The Hawks won’t have the man who picked off Dak Prescott twice in that game, Earl Thomas. Likewise, the Cowboys will have a player they didn't have in that loss, Amari Cooper. The Cowboys offense has been a different unit since Cooper joined the team for the most part.

Nevertheless, despite the changes, this has all the makings of a tough uphill battle for the Cowboys. The Seahawks have a top 15 defense who will match up against the 24th ranked offense for the Cowboys. Seattle won't have the home field advantage but their defense against the Dallas offense seems like it would be an advantage for the Seahawks.

For Seattle, they will face a test against a defense that hasn't given up 30 points or more in a single game dating all the way back to last season. The Cowboys are the only team left in the NFL who can make that claim. The Seahawks’ offense ranks 6th in the NFL at 26.7 points per game and should they meet Dallas, they will face a top four scoring defense that gives up just 19.3 points per game. On paper, advantage Cowboys.

Prediction for Wild Card matchups:

Cowboys will host Seattle on wild card weekend and the Philadelphia Eagles head to Chicago to face the Bears.

Who do you foresee the Cowboys facing in the Wild Card round of the playoffs? Make your predictions to Patrick on Twitter @DraftCowboys.

