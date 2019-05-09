DALLAS — Jerry Jones was all smiles Thursday when he presented Ezekiel Elliott his signing jersey. It said “Zeke Who” on the front and on the flip side it said “That’s Who.”

Jones was in New York when the deal was done and joked he was at the stock exchange preparing for the deal.

“The real reason I was up there was I knew this was coming and I was there to get my finances in shape on Wall Street,” said Jones.

It’s clear the Cowboys leadership and players are behind the star running back. Jones is paying Zeke more than any running back in the NFL.

”The facts are that this was a milestone contract but more importantly it’s with a milestone person and player for this organization of the Dallas Cowboys,” said Jones.

Elliot skipped training camp holding out for the contract and raising questions about will he be ready for opening day, since he hasn’t been hit yet.

But Quarterback Dak Prescott has no doubt Zeke is ready.

“Yeah man. It’s exciting as we said all along we knew he was down in Cabo taking care of his business and becoming a better player. It’s been evident these last two days. Just having him back and get this offense back full force as I said in the huddle yesterday the band is back together,” said Prescott.

Tight end Jason Witten came back after spending a year in the broadcast booth. Part of the reason is he believes the Cowboys can win a Super Bowl and number 21 is an important part of that.

”There is no denying he brings juice to this football team. The type of player he is. So it’s great to get him in here,” said Prescott.

Zeke says this contract ensures he will be with the Cowboys his entire career.

”I am just really excited about this team and really excited about what we are going to do and I thank you guys,” said Elliott.

There are high hopes for Zeke and this team.

A team that has not gone to a super bowl since the 1990’s.

