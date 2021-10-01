Cowboys’ offense finding early success with balancing act in run game

In what was once a solo act, the Dallas Cowboys have found a successful one-two punch at running back with Tony Pollard seeing more action alongside Ezekiel Elliott

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys offense is all about balance.

While the traditional sense of offensive balance tends to relate to pass and run distribution, the Cowboys also have to consider the rushing distribution among their running backs, Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

The approach by offensive coordinator Kellen Moore isn't so much about keeping his backs happy as it is about keeping everyone as healthy as possible with Dallas working its way through a newly-expanded 17-game season.

Monday night's 41-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium was a good example of the balance Dallas seeks to achieve. Elliott had 17 carries for 95 yards and two touchdowns while Pollard ran 11 times for 60 yards. The carries were sprinkled throughout the game, even amid drives, but Elliott says it did not affect his ability to get into a groove.

"I think we’ve been doing well the way we’ve been doing," said Elliott. "We keep getting everyone fresh, we added an extra game this season, so, it’s not 16; it’s 17 to add an extra game to an already long season. I think the biggest thing is keep everyone fresh, keep everyone healthy as well as we can and when we get into fall, just being fresh, ready to go while other teams are wearing down."

Moore says that balancing Elliott and Pollard is part of the "game within the game."

Said Moore: "Obviously we have certain packages that will incorporate both of them, a few plays here or there that, ‘Hey, maybe this is Zeke’s play,' ‘This is Tony’s play’ but probably obviously the majority of it is our core stuff we go into the game with. Then, within the game, it’s a matter of giving those guys a blow here or there."

The Cowboys' backs are starting to see how Moore's approach is allowing them to have a second wind in the latter part of the game when defensive front sevens start to wear down.

"Even the first game we’re just like, 'Man we’re tired,'” Elliott explained. “It kind of sucks a little bit when you’re so tired, but when you see those defensive guys are more tired than you, you start reaping the benefits of it. You start to like it."

The 2-1 Cowboys host the Carolina Panthers Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time for Week 4 at AT&T Stadium. The 3-0 Panthers are coming off a 24-9 win over the Houston Texans on the Week 3 edition of Thursday Night Football, and should be fresher to handle the Cowboys' running back balance.