Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons makes his opponents fear the speed

Parsons often refers to himself as a Lion -- an animal that stalks its prey before pouncing.

DALLAS — "I'm just enjoying Dallas, going places I've never been, doing new experiences," Micah Parsons said, smiling, after the Dallas Cowboys OTA workout last Thursday. "Just enjoying life and what comes with it. Life is just so short nowadays."

Wise beyond his 23 years, Parsons was omnipresent during his first year in the NFL whether he was playing linebacker or putting his hand in the turf and rushing the quarterback.

Parsons ran away with NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors with 13 sacks and 84 tackles. He had a serious case for the Defensive Player of the Year Award, too.

"Forget last year, I'm really just focused on this year and what I'm gonna do," Parsons said. "Micah just gotta put his head down and work."

From first person to third Person, Parsons' versatility truly knows no bounds...

The linebacker/defensive end-hybrid has been alternating between position groups throughout the Cowboys' offseason practices.

"I'm going every other day with the D-line and linebackers," Parsons noted.

Not only does it give him a chance to grow his skillset at multiple positions, but his presence in both groups allows him to mentor the new class of rookies.

"Best thing [former Cowboys offensive tackle] La'el Collins told me early on when I was learning how to pass rush was, 'You gotta make them fear one thing.' I make them fear the speed, and then everything else can go off that. Because they gotta respect you in some aspect."

There is no hiding anymore. Opposing offenses know he's coming.

That doesn't mean they can stop him.

"I mean, they was looking for me last year," Parsons added. "Great ones just find a way. I gotta find a way to get home. I gotta find a way to make plays because that's what gets me going."

Micah Parsons shares a character trait to Roy Kent from Ted Lasso: "He's here! He's there! He's every [bleeping] where!"