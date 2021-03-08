'I'm excited': Dallas Cowboys legend Drew Pearson prepares to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend

Pearson won a Super Bowl with the Cowboys in 1977 (Super Bowl XII). He's in the Cowboys' Ring of Honor. And he's called "The Original #88".

DALLAS — Cowboys legend Drew Pearson, 70, will finally get his gold jacket and officially be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend in Canton, Ohio. He waited over 30 years to get selected.

Pearson went viral in January 2020 for his reaction to not making it into the Hall of Fame that year. He had family members, friends, and media at his home, ready to pop the champagne and celebrate his induction -- but the call never came.

Drew Pearson is understandably emotional and frustrated.



The Super Bowl Champ & member of the 1970s All-Decade Team has once again been passed over for the Hall of Fame.#DallasCowboys | @wfaa | #PFHOF20 pic.twitter.com/DjQ9ng5ZM3 — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) January 15, 2020

Pearson grew up in South River, New Jersey. He was a three-sport athlete (football, basketball and baseball). Joe Theismann was the high school quarterback when Pearson caught his first touchdown. Theismann went on to have a noteworthy career in college and later with the Washington Football Team. Pearson moved to quarterback after Theismann left.

Pearson was All-State his senior year and had offers to multiple schools, including Nebraska. He chose Tula though, because he loved baseball and could play both sports there. Eventually, he committed to just football and moved back to his preferred position of receiver.

Pearson went undrafted out of college. He received offers from the Packers, Steelers and Cowboys to join them at training camp. He chose the Cowboys and made an impression on Head Coach Tom Landry.

The rest is history.

Pearson won a Super Bowl with the Cowboys in 1977 (Super Bowl XII). He's in the Cowboys' Ring of Honor. And he's called "The Original #88" as the first Cowboy receiver to make that number famous.

Michael Irvin, Dez Bryant and CeeDee Lamb have carried on that tradition.

Pearson was also on the receiving end of Cowboys Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach's famous "Hail Mary" pass vs. the Minnesota Vikings in 1975 -- the pass that coined the Hail Mary term in football.

Pearson, now a grandfather, lives in Plano. He was multiple business ventures and endorsements.