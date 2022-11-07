Cowboys' Dalton Schultz cracks ESPN top-10 tight end rankings

The Dallas Cowboys will be paying top dollar for tight end Dalton Schultz in 2022 but the tight end is considered to be among the upper echelon at his position.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys are paying top-tier money to Dalton Schultz, and his perception across the NFL is reflected as such.

The Cowboys weren’t able to come to terms with an extension for Schultz by 3:00 p.m. Central Time on Friday, therefore the 6’-5”, 255-pound tight end will earn $10.8 million while playing under the franchise tag in 2022. The Cowboys and Schultz will be precluded from negotiations until the end of the season.

According to Jeremy Fowler from ESPN, the former 2018 fourth-round pick from Stanford managed to crack the network's top-10 list of tight ends, a list that sought heavy input from scouts, coaches, and front office personnel across the league.

"Schultz's two-year run in Dallas has been among the steadiest of tight end play league-wide, seeing him compile 141 receptions, 1,423 yards and 12 touchdowns since 2020," Fowler writes. "Last season, Schultz's 76.5% reception rate was the highest for any tight end who caught at least 50 passes (78 of 102 targets), and per NFL Next Gen Stats, his 5.0 catches above expectation ranked third at the position."

Imagine where Dalton Schultz might be if someone hadn't come back in 2019. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) December 27, 2021

One front office boss mentioned Schultz's blocking and hands. An offensive coach talked about how these assets help Schultz fit multiple roles, albeit "not as dynamic as others" on the tight end list.

On June 14, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters that Schultz means a lot to the offense during mandatory minicamp at The Star.

"Obviously just what he means to this team, his leadership, the role he stepped into to be the guy at tight end and to be a leader of this offense and to make plays," said Prescott. "He’s a guy that I can count on, that I can trust, and that’s continued to grow and it’s grown through these last few weeks.”

Whether or not Schultz made any top-10 list, he is in Prescott's five. The 26-year-old went with the two-time Pro Bowler and four other teammates to Miami to work together on cohesion, both on and off the field. Whether or not Schultz remains in Dallas beyond 2022, the tight end is nevertheless committed to the team's success while on the franchise tag.

#Dak says the bonding trip with CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Tolbert, Sean McKeon, Dalton Schultz, and Ezekiel Elliott provided a chance to get closer to two of the guys. pic.twitter.com/ciOCvNiyNV — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) July 9, 2022

“Obviously it’s great to get him back out there," right guard Zack Martin said of Schultz's decision to sit out portions of organized team activities. "Offense is better with him in it. I understand completely what he’s going through. It’s tough but it’s good to have him out there.”