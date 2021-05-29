Cowboys banking on the return of tackles Tyron Smith and La’el Collins

The Dallas Cowboys played the vast majority of 2020 without their bookend star offensive tackles but, with them set to return, the offense should find more stability

DALLAS — As we know by now, the 2020 season was a disaster for the Dallas Cowboys. They had high hopes in September before crashing with a 6-10 record after all was said and done. If you’re looking for one of the reasons for the disappointment, injuries were a major part of their story last year.

Quarterback Dak Prescott’s ankle injury that sidelined him for most of the season gets the majority of the headlines, but the team was snake bit well before their leader went down. Prior to Prescott’s injury, many were wondering if the QB could survive without many of the Cowboys’ best offensive linemen there to protect him.

Both starting tackles were lost for the season before September was through and the Cowboys were forced into plans B and C at left and right tackle. La’el Collins, the team’s RT, barely stepped onto the field in training camp before he was ruled out for the year with a hip injury and two-time All-Pro LT Tyron Smith’s neck issues cut his season short after just two games.

Replacing one tackle is difficult enough, but it’s manageable. Make no mistake though, NFL defensive coordinators will spot that weakness and attack. Trying to replace two Pro Bowl-level players on both sides of the line, however, is a problem that any team would have difficulty solving in a year where they’re trying to be competitive.

The Cowboys tried to prepare for a possible injury to Smith – who hasn’t been able to complete a full season in five years – by signing veteran tackle Cameron Erving in the offseason. However, Erving also got injured in the season-opener and the team was forced into using two undrafted free agents at the tackle positions.

Brandon Knight and Terence Steele started for most of the season for the Cowboys and the results weren’t good. Steele, a rookie in 2020, performed admirably later in the year, but Dallas must hope that Smith and Collins return to full health in 2021 to avoid another season of question marks.

The early returns on the Cowboys’ bookend tackles are positive. Both Collins and Smith are on schedule to come back healthy for the upcoming season.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott makes comeback bid alongside LT Tyron Smith (neck) and RT La'el Collins (hip). Prescott: "They're in the best shape they've ever been in, in their career, both of them. I'm excited to get back out there, ...take the huddle again and play with those guys." https://t.co/Nxg8axwCay — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) May 27, 2021

Cowboys fans have heard this about Smith in the past. The veteran LT is always in great shape before the season starts and ready to put his injuries behind him. Yet for the last five seasons, Smith has missed at least three games in each. The future Hall of Famer has been a warrior playing through pain, but Smith is going to be 31 years old during the season and his 10 years in the league have taken their toll.

Collins had a breakout season at right tackle in 2019 before missing last year, so the hope is that once he hits the field again, he’ll be back to form. The veteran out of LSU was rumored to be out of shape last offseason, so the news of his recommitment is a positive sign.

Great sign for the Cowboys to have Dak Prescott, Tyron Smith and La’el Collins all on the field together during team drills at the start of OTAs



(Photos: @dallascowboys) pic.twitter.com/l33tpydixu — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) May 25, 2021

Even though the Cowboys will be counting on him, it will be a bonus if Smith makes it through the full slate of 17 games. However, if he and Collins can manage to stay in the lineup for much of the season, Prescott will be well protected. For Prescott to return to form, keeping him clean in the pocket would be welcomed, especially coming off a major injury himself.

If Smith or Collins are unable to stay healthy, the Cowboys went about protecting themselves. The team brought in veteran Ty Nsekhe as the primary swing tackle and drafted Josh Ball in the fourth-round of the draft to develop. Ball has character issues but was a projected late second to early third-round pick based on talent. If he stays clean off the field, Ball could be a steal for the team.

Steele is also going into his second season and the Cowboys seem to like his potential. He will be an option if Smith needs a week or two off.

The ideal plan is for Smith and Collins to play the majority of the season. If the duo can stay on the field, they are one of the top tandems in the league. Smith is a seven-time Pro Bowl player and Collins played at that level in 2019. After seeing what life is like without them, the Cowboys will surely have a plan in place to ensure that Smith and Collins remain in optimal shape heading into the season.

For now, Dallas’ starting tackles are in good shape and ready to go. With Dak back looking to attack, the hope is that this remains the case throughout the rest of the year.