How much are the Dallas Cowboys worth? According to a new study from Forbes, America's team is not only worth $5 billion, the Cowboys are also the most valuable team in America.

"Everyone knows that marketing, especially in this day and time, is just another way to promote the circus, so to speak," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told Forbes.

The Cowboys continue their streak of holding the No. 1 spot on Forbes' rankings for the fourth year in a row. Last year, they were worth $4.8 billion. In 2017, they were worth $4.2 billion, and in 2016, they were worth $4 billion.

The cowboys are also the only Texas team in the Top 20 of Forbes' list. The Houston Texans (worth $2.8 billion in 2019) are tied with the Boston Celtics at No. 22.

The only other Texas teams to make the list were the Houston Rockets (a three-way ties with the Carolina Panthers and New York Mets and No. 38, worth $23 billion) and the Dallas Mavericks (No. 43, valued at $2.25 billion).

