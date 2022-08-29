Cowboys 53-man roster prediction: Who will make the team for Week 1?

The top 48 players on the roster are usually easy to spot, but it’s those last five spots that can bring some surprises.

DALLAS — Preseason is over and the Dallas Cowboys can now get down to the business of crafting their 53-man roster which must be made official by 3:00 pm CDT on Tuesday. Things have changed over the course of training camp and the exhibition season, as some players who were considered longshots might now have the inside track to make the team, and vice versa.

The top 48 players on the roster are usually easy to spot, but it’s those last five spots that can bring some surprises. There are some positions where the Cowboys might go long on the numbers because they are still searching for answers. Don’t be surprised if the team adds some outside help from cuts from around the league or if they add a veteran before the season.

The last few jobs are always a juggling act and that should be the case again. Even after the roster is in place after the official cutdown, nothing is set in stone yet.

Here is the roster prediction for who will wear the star for the Cowboys in Week 1:

QB (2): Dak Prescott and Will Grier

Last year’s backup quarterback Cooper Rush hasn’t done much to keep the job, while Will Grier has earned a seat behind Dak Prescott. Grier has outperformed Rush this summer, but the team could feel comfortable with who they know best, which is Rush.

The proof is in the pudding and Grier has been the better player. In this instance, the Cowboys move on from Rush.

RB (3): Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, Rico Dowdle

The top two are no-brainers, but it’s an interesting decision choosing between running backs Rico Dowdle and Malik Davis. Dallas could keep four RBs, but there’s no need to do that in today’s NFL. Davis has played well in the preseason, but Dowdle still offers more as a veteran over the rookie. Expect the team to try and keep Davis on the practice squad, which is a huge gamble.

WR (7): CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Jalen Tolbert, Simi Fehoko, Noah Brown, KaVontae Turpin, Dennis Houston. James Washington to IR

It feels like the Cowboys will have no choice but to keep seven receivers since they aren’t going to use the PUP list for wide receiver Michael Gallup. That is a good sign overall, but means the team will have to shave numbers elsewhere to go long at receiver to start the season.

Rookie undrafted free agent wide out Dennis Houston wins a job, for now.

TE (3): Dalton Schultz, Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot

The only real decision here is whether the Cowboys keep four tight ends, with Sean McKeon being the fourth. Best guess is that doesn’t happen, and the team tries to get McKeon on the practice squad. The surprise is that undrafted free agent Peyton Hendershot makes the club.

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy on Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot:



“I love the way those guys play. You talk about two rookies who have come in and have done an excellent job."#CowboysNation — D210SPORTS (@D210S) August 27, 2022

OL (8): Tyler Smith, Connor McGovern, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, Terence Steele, Matt Farniok, Josh Ball, Matt Waletzko

The Cowboys will have just eight names by cutdown day but expect them to try to find some help via trade or by signing a veteran. It’s a thin group, and if the team kept nine it would be purely ceremonial as they don’t have nine quality offensive linemen and the ninth would likely be a placeholder for anyone they bring in.

This wasn’t the prettiest group for Dallas even before Tyron Smith sustained a season-questioning injury.

DL (10): DeMarcus Lawrence, Neville Gallimore, Osa Odighizuwa, Dorance Armstrong, Sam Williams, Dante Fowler, Tarell Basham, Chauncey Golston, Quinton Bohanna, Trysten Hill

Unlike the offensive line, the Cowboys have built up some solid depth along its defensive line. The hope is that the Cowboys can squeak rookie defensive tackle John Ridgeway onto the practice squad. Quinton Bohanna and Trysten Hill make the cut over veteran Carlos Watkins.

LB (5): Micah Parsons, Leighton Vander Esch, Jabril Cox, Anthony Barr, Devin Harper

The top four at linebacker are in place, but rookie LB Devin Harper could make the 53-man roster in place of veteran Luke Gifford. It might go the opposite way, but the athletic ability of Harper helps him stay.

CB (7): Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown, Jourdan Lewis, Kelvin Joseph, Nahson Wright, DaRon Bland, C.J. Goodwin

How the cornerbacks shake out will be an interesting decision for the Cowboys, who might try to release special teams maven C.J. Goodwin, only to try to bring him back to make the numbers work.

Rookie fifth-round pick DaRon Bland has been too good to let go and even though Nahshon Wright hasn’t had a strong preseason, the Cowboys are likely hesitant to cut him. Wright is also a solid special teams player, so if they choose to release Goodwin, Wright holds value.

Safety (5): Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker, Donovan Wilson, Israel Mukuamu, Markquese Bell

In a refreshing turn of events, Dallas will go heavy at safety simply because they have five players too good to let go. Second-year safety Israel Mukuamu and undrafted free agent safety Markquese Bell have been impressive in training camp and have earned their place.

Israel Mukuamu's skillset is exciting. Clearly can cover pretty well. Clearly has good ball skills. And he's shown he can be a hitter when the occasion calls for it.



Like I said last week, it's easy to draw comparisons w/ Jayron Kearse. — David Helman (@davidhelman_) August 27, 2022

Veteran safety Donovan Wilson could be a surprise cut or trade candidate, but there hasn't been any rumors of that happening and it could leave the team thin at the position. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn likes to use his safeties in a variety of ways so keeping five allows him to maximize his defensive creativity.

ST (3): Brett Maher, Bryan Anger, Jake McQuaide

This appears pretty set unless the Cowboys bring in another kicker to replace Maher. Keep an eye out for that, it’s a possibility.