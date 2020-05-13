Dallas-based manufacturer Big Game Football pivots to making masks

“We just saw the need and we had the people and we had the machines and we just went for it," said Big Game owner and CEO Chris Calandro.

In some way shape or form, we’ve all had to deal with recalibration. The coronavirus pandemic has forced us all, at least in some sense, to reconfigure our lives.

And there is a manufacturing plant in North Dallas that's doing the same thing.

“We just saw the need and we had the people and we had the machines and we just went for it. It was pretty quick and pretty natural, I think,” said Big Game owner and CEO Chris Calandro.

The Dallas-based company produces footballs for thousands of high schools, as well as some of the biggest college programs in the country.

Now that so many of us are wearing masks, they’re readily available. But several weeks ago, that wasn’t the case.

That’s when Calandro and company pivoted.

“I’m kind of the nutty professor of the group, so I said, 'Hey gather 'round, we’re making masks now.'"

Turns out the same machine they use to cut panels to make footballs was perfect to produce personal protective equipment, or PPE. Once production began, a few calls went out and the masks made at the Big Game plant were provided to police and fire personnel in Farmers Branch, Carrolton and Addison.

“There was a role we could play to help the real heroes in the forefront, so we were all about it and jumped on it as quick as we could,” said Calandro.

There is still so much uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, and Calandro knew he had to help. But getting him to share the story was difficult. Calandro didn’t want to steal the spotlight away from where he says it belongs.

“The glory all goes to the people on the frontlines that are serving the people in need," said Calandro. "They’re the ones in harm’s way every day.”