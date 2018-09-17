Now we're just two weeks into this NFL season, but the Cowboys are in first place, tied with Philadelphia and Washington.

But they're in first place.

That win over the Giants last night was an ugly football game again, but then a lot of them are anymore. But you start a year 0-2, you make the playoffs about 10 percent of the time. It's a number that really doesn't mean that much, but it's one of those numbers you just can't ignore.

Unless you think this Cowboys team is the '93 Cowboys. Spoiler alert: They're not.

Lot of Cowboys fans wanted to see them throw dep this week. So on the third play of the game, Dak Prescott threw dep to Tavon Austin. The play went for 64 yards. That's good news.

Here's the bad news: That was 64 of the Cowboys' 160 passing yards. It is hard to win when you throw the ball like that.

Prescott did run the ball six times for 46 yards, but it's hard to stay healthy when your quarterback runs like that, too.

Nothing pretty about it, but this isn't college. Style points don't matter.

And the Cowboys lead the NFC East...with only 14 games to go.

