I think everybody should be as disgusted as I am about the superintendent in East Texas who shows us again that racism is alive and well in America.

I think they should be but I know too many people aren't.

Onalaska superintendent Lynn Redden, who was apparently upset about th Houston Texans losing Sunday, said when you need precision decision making you can't count on a black quarterback.

Redden shouldn't be fired for that; he should have already been fired. A superintendent who is an ignorant racist, and stupid enough to post it on Facebook, should never be allowed to run a school system.

It's the same old argument the bigots always make. Dirk Novitski's a gym rat who outworks everybody; Kobe Bryant is just gifted.

Larry Bird was smarter than everybody and saw things on a court nobody else did; Magic Kohnson was just a natural talent.

A white quarterback makes a bad play, it's never all the white quarterbacks. A black quarterback makes a bad play, some idiot blames them all.

It's the very definition of white privilege in America, which is alive and well too.

I'm Dale Hansen. Enjoy your day.

© 2018 WFAA