Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick...I think you know who that is. If you don't, where have you been?

But Kaepernick has a new deal with Nike. The NFL won't let him play because of him taking a knee during the national anthem. But Nike has decided to put his face on a billboard anyway.

That billboard says, "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything."

I wish I had the moral courage that Colin Kaepernick does.

I have sacrificed a little for what I believe. I've quit a couple of jobs and lost another because i just couldn't do what they wanted, and not the way they wanted me to either. I lost a little money, but never had to decide between what I believed and a Kaepernick check.

He has lost millions because of the collusion of NFL owners who are keeping him off the football field. And it is collusion. If you don't think Kaepernick is one of the best 64 quarterbacks in America, then you're either a football idiot, or you've never seen a game.

Kaepernick is paying a huge price to bring attention to an issue we have ignored for too long. Disagree with his method if you must, but how can you not respect the price he is willing to pay?

I'm Dale Hansen. Enjoy your day.

