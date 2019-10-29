The latest move by the NCAA to allow amateur athletes to "benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness" is a nice concept but will likely only open that proverbial can of worms.

The NCAA Board of Governors voted unanimously on Tuesday to allow college athletes to cash in on their fame.

There was widespread cheating in the 80s, with boosters paying the players.

That will be child's play compared to what we are about to see.

Paying players for their image works how exactly?

Car dealers who are big boosters of the big programs "pay" for the player's "endorsement" — and let the fraud begin.

How can anyone possibly manage this so that it's fair for everyone? Or are we just accepting now that fair has nothing to do with it anymore?

You can't pay everyone the same, so won't it be nice when our professional salary arguments seep into the college game?

While it makes sense to me that we want to pay football and basketball players, and while I might not agree, I at least understand.

But you think the tennis and swim teams won't want their money? Who pays them?

Maybe we should pay high school kids! They charge for those games too.

I really am getting old. I would have loved a college scholarship to play games but that's just not enough anymore.

I like the concept but it simply opens that proverbial can of worms.

