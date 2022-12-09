By the time Dak Prescott is expected to return from injury, the Dallas Mavericks' season will have already started

After a disappointing immediate start to the Dallas Cowboys' season, it's not too early to start looking ahead at Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavs' upcoming campaign.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — The sky is falling in Cowboys Nation this week.

Ready as Dallas Cowboys fans and even local businesses were for the team's 2022-2023 season to get underway, the team itself -- despite assurances to the contrary -- didn't seem up for the cause as they welcomed Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into AT&T Stadium on Sunday for a Week 1 showdown.

On its own, the mishap-filled, and ultimately disastrous, season-opening 19-3 loss would be a tough pill to swallow. But then you have to factor in that star quarterback Dak Prescott also hurt his thumb late in the game -- an injury that will require surgery and six to eight weeks of recovery time.

At the earliest, that means Prescott isn't expected to return to on-field action until Week 7 when the Cowboys host the Detroit Lions at home on Sunday, October 23.

To put that in perspective: With the Dallas Mavericks set to kick off their own 2022-2023 season on Wednesday, October 19, Luka Doncic will be back in meaningful NBA action before Prescott plays another game in the NFL this year.

Yeesh.

Confident as Cowboys brass may be that Prescott will return to action in time to turn the season around, many frustrated fans are already turning in their towels just 1/17th of the way through the season:

(Many apologies to Prescott backup Cooper Rush.)

On the other hand, Mavericks fans have lots to look forward to in the coming season -- even with the loss of highly regarded guard Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks during free agency.

For one thing, after years of not being able to (legally) do so, Mavs fans without cable will at least have an option for watching their team play this year -- albeit for a price -- through a new streaming service offered by Bally Sports.