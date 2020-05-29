Dak Prescott unfazed by contract talks, training with Ezekiel Elliot and Dez Bryant to stay NFL-ready

The Cowboys stars of past and present have been working out with popular wide receivers coach and trainer David "D-Rob" Robinson at A+D1 in Carrollton.

CARROLLTON, Texas — If a picture is worth a thousand words, a video of Dak Prescott throwing a football during the pandemic has to be worth $45 million.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback has been working out with running back Ezekiel Elliott and his former teammate Dez Bryant over the last couple months at A+D1 Sports Training in Carrollton.

"When they all get together, the vibe is they miss each other," admitted David Robinson, Dez's trainer/coach for the last two years.

Robinson -- better known in the football community as "D-Rob" -- has been leading the sessions with Dak, Dez and Zeke.

So, how's Dak handling all the contract extension talk?

"Even when guys make comments, 'That was a good throw. They need to pay you.' He doesn't even respond to it," D-Rob explained to WFAA sports reporter Jonah Javad. "Dak just daps you up and keeps going about his business."

Cowboys, Prescott making progress in contract negotiations Cowboys front office source says a new offer is on the table DALLAS - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has already been hit with the franchise tag. He's scheduled to make over $30 million dollars in 2020 as a result. But that doesn't mean he and the Cowboys organization aren't still working toward a long-term contract.

Included in the passing/catching sessions is Dak's quarterbacks coach and 17-year NFL vet Jon Kitna.

Kitna served as Cowboys quarterbacks coach for one year in 2019, before rejoining the high school ranks as head coach at Burleson.

D-Rob believes Kitna's mentorship has helped Dak's mindset and focus, while his agent and the Cowboys negotiate a long-term extension.

A deal that is sure to make Dak one of the highest paid players in the NFL.

"He knows he's gonna [sic] get paid," D-Rob smiled.

D-Rob is a D-FW native. He went to DeSoto before graduating from Kimball High School.

He played college ball under Bob Stoops at Oklahoma and played in two national championship games.

After college, he returned to Kimball as a substitute teacher and to help train kids in the area.

As those kids went on to college and the NFL, word spread about D-Rob's Always Open.

Almost 15 years later, D-Rob is a wide receiver skills coach for hundreds of athletes from teenagers to college stars to NFL legends including Adrian Peterson, Antonio Brown and Dez.

"[Dez's] ball skills are still there," D-Rob asserted. "I still see him catch balls -- that are thrown behind him -- effortlessly."

Dez is now a 31-year-old free agent coming off a torn Achilles, but D-Rob says "he still has a lot of juice left in the tank."

"I've brought out NFL defensive backs to cover him and they all come to the side after the workout and be like, 'Man, Dez can still play. He still got it.' Even Dak said [Dez] deserves to be on an NFL team."

So, when will Dez be back on an NFL roster?

"I'll say July or August," said D-Rob. "Once everything opens up and teams are allowed to bring players in for workouts, I'm hoping he'll get a shot."

Until then, the A+D1 turf and D-Rob's voice will be put to good use.