Frisco — Its the sixth game of the year and it certainly feels like its getting late early for the Cowboys; especially for their struggling offense. Let’s hit some of the top storylines in this week’s ‘Cup of Joe.'

Can the Cowboys passing attack get any worse?

The short answer is yes. The Jaguars are the NFL’s top-ranked defense in terms of overall yards, passing yards and rank third best in the league in scoring defense.. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey will be playing against Dallas for the first time since the Cowboys opted for Zeke Elliott instead of Ramsey in the 2016 draft. Ramsey will do plenty of talking and he and his fellow Jaguars defenders have been able to back it up.

Calling the Cowboys passing attack anemic would be a compliment. They ranked 3rd worst in the NFL in passing yards, 3rd down conversion rate, and scoring. It’s been awful. Quarterback Dak Prescott has come under fire, and the heat isn’t likely to subside this week as he faces as tough a task as there is in this league.

Dak Prescott runs the ball againt the Carolina Panthers in the third quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

How will receivers back up all the talk?

Receiver Allen Hurns made plenty of headlines this week, saying receivers were getting separation and then criticizing a play call against Houston. Hurns and Cole Beasley making the point that they’re not the only issues with the Cowboys awful passing attack. But what will they do to help turn things around?

You can blame play-calling, but you can put on the tape and see numerous instances of the receiving corp failing to get any separation. Brice Butler figures to make his debut this season and the Cowboys desperately need him to provide a deep threat.

Can the Cowboys feed Zeke?

Cowboys running back Zeke Elliott’s coming off a 54-yard performance against Houston. The Texans used a number of defensive line stunts to nullify what Elliott could do. But if there is one small ray of hope against the Jaguars defense, its that they rank 15th in the league against the run.

Ezekiel Elliott playing against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Photo: Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports.

The Cowboys need to feed Zeke and hope like heck he can find success that will then open up some chances in the play-action passing game. In their last home game, Elliott accounted for 240 yards of total offense against the Lions. He won’t compile that type of production against Jacksonville, but the template is there.

Can the Cowboys defense stand up to the test?

We’ve seen the Cowboys defense steadily improve this season, and now they’ve got a chance to go punch-for-punch with one of the league’s premier defenses.

Jags quarterback Blake Bortles has thrown seven interceptions in five games. Turnovers and short fields will be a must in this one because the Cowboys offense won’t be able to put together many, if any, sustained drives. For the Cowboys to have a chance in this one, their defense will have to at least be more opportunity than the Jags and capitalize on turnover opportunities when Bortles makes the available.

Who wins?

In this battle of top 10 defenses, it figures to be a close to the vest low-scoring affair. I can’t see a path the Cowboys can take to victory unless the Jaguars are dumb enough to let Borltes hand over the game. I don’t see that happening. Cowboys lose 23-16.

© 2018 WFAA