Cowboys trade with Eagles, take center from Wisconsin

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys made a surprise trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, to move back into the fourth round and select a center to replace the retired All-Pro Travis Frederick. And they got a guy from Frederick's alma mater.

Tyler Biadasz from Wisconsin was the Cowboys selection at #146 in the fourth round. Dallas sent pick number 164 and a 2021 5th round pick to the Eagles, in exchange for the 146th selection. Biadasz was a redshirt junior with the Badgers. He was a unanimous all-American, First Team All-Big Ten, and won the Rimington Trophy for the first time in school history. The Rimington is given out each year to the best center in college football.