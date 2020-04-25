x
Cowboys trade with Eagles, take center from Wisconsin

The Cowboys made a trade with their division rivals, to jump back into the fourth round and select a center to replace the retired Travis Frederick.
Wisconsin's Tyler Biadasz is seen during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Michigan Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys made a surprise trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, to move back into the fourth round and select a center to replace the retired All-Pro Travis Frederick. And they got a guy from Frederick's alma mater.

Tyler Biadasz from Wisconsin was the Cowboys selection at #146 in the fourth round.  Dallas sent pick number 164 and a 2021 5th round pick to the Eagles, in exchange for the 146th selection.  Biadasz was a redshirt junior with the Badgers. He was a unanimous all-American, First Team All-Big Ten, and won the Rimington Trophy for the first time in school history.  The Rimington is given out each year to the best center in college football.