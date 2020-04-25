Cowboys take DT Neville Gallimore from Oklahoma with third round pick

Another defensive selection for the Cowboys, as they use their third round choice on a DT

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys pick up another defensive stalwart with their third pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, taking Oklahoma defensive tackle Neville Gallimore. A 6'2, 304 pound athletic defensive lineman, Gallimore ran a 4.79 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

This pick follows another defensive selection in the second round, where the Cowboys grabbed Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs. In the first round Dallas selected Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Eight picks before the Cowboys selected, Zack Baun went off the board to the New Orleans Saints at 74. He was a potential target for the Cowboys, as the board began to lay out in front of them. But he was gone by the Cowboys choice. Five picks later, another edge rusher went off the board, as Florida defensive end Jabar Zuniga went to the New York Jets.