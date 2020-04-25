x
Cowboys continue to bolster defense, take Anae to help pass rush

The penultimate pick of the draft for the Cowboys is a pass rusher out of Utah
DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys draft has been a success on many fronts, and they added to that with their pick at the end of the fifth round.

Dallas added a pass rusher to their collection of draftees, taking Bradlee Anae out of Utah to add to the edge of their defense.

“You’re getting a guy that has a work ethic," Anae said of himself. "I don’t like talking about it. I just want to go, and I can’t wait to work with them. I’m also a guy who is highly skilled in the pass game and can also stop the run. Just a playmaker overall. My strong suits would probably be just my work ethic and my ability to make plays and be productive.”

Anae was a consensus All-American in 2019 at Utah, and was a first team All-Pac 12 honoree, as well.  His 13 sacks in '19 was good enough to rank second in the Pac 12.  He also has patterned himself after Cowboys all-Pro Demarcus Lawrence.

"Ironically enough, one of the players I've watched for a long time was Demarcus Lawrence," Anae said. "And so, getting the chance to come to Dallas is such a dream come true, and very surreal. So I can't wait to work with Demarcus and excel from there."

The selection follows a string of defensive picks by the Cowboys, who have gone defense with four of their six picks -- Trevon Diggs and Reggie Robinson II at the cornerback position, Neville Gallimore at defensive tackle, and now the defensive end Anae.