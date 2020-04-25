Cowboys take Alabama corner Trevon Diggs with second round pick

The 51st pick in the draft is a much-needed defensive selection for the Cowboys

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys selected Trevon Diggs, a cornerback out of Alabama with the 51st pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Cowboys use their second round selection on defense, after making one of the biggest splashes of day one, taking wide receiver CeeDee Lamb out of Oklahoma. The expectation is the remainder of the draft will be heavy on defense for the Cowboys.

Diggs was a second-team All-SEC performer in his senior year at Alabama, where he played cornerback after a position change from wide receiver earlier in his career.

At 6'1 and some change, Diggs is tall enough to man up against most any wide receiver in the league, and possesses the necessary speed to run with receivers, having recorded a 4.43 40-yard dash, according to NFLDraftScout.com. (Diggs did not run the 40 at the NFL Combine.)

Diggs is the younger brother of wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who played with the Vikings and now is a Buffalo Bill.

One pick before the Cowboys the first cornerback went off the board in the second round, as the Chicago Bears selected Jaylon Johnson out of Utah.

One possible target for the Cowboys in the second round was Alabama safety Xavier McKinney, who went to the New York Giants at 36. The very next pick was another safety, as the Patriots chose Kyle Duggar out of Lenoir-Rhyne. And another safety -- one that had been regularly linked with the Cowboys in recent days -- went off the board, when the Browns selected Grant Delpit out of LSU. Continuing the second round run on safeties, Antoine Winfield out of Minnesota went with the very next pick, as Tampa Bay snagged him at 45.

More defense went off the board one pick later, as the Carolina Panthers selected Yetur Gross-Matos, a highly-touted defensive end out of Penn State. Then at #40, defensive tackle Ross Blacklock out of TCU went to the Texans.