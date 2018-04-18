By now we know who former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant blames for his release.

"Garrett guys," he cited. Guys who "wear that 'C'," he cited too, in his interview with NFL Network.

On Tuesday, some of his former coaches and players had a chance to respond to those comments.

The "Garrett guy" -- head coach Jason Garrett -- didn't take the bait, saying merely "I love Dez Bryant. I love everything about him."

But some of those guys with a "C" -- captains like quarterback Dak Prescott -- did discuss it.

"Being a quarterback, being a captain, I take the blame," Prescott said. "I take all the blame. When you win, you lose, things like this happen. So, Dez knows how I feel, we've shared messages, and he knows my stance on everything. So, as I said, I wish him well."

Another captain -- tight end Jason Witten -- was asked if there was any fracture in the locker room, between "Garrett guys" and other guys.

"Absolutely not," Witten said, brushing it off. "I mean, guys, our job -- my job and everybody else's -- is to go play and try to lead the best we can, by example. There's nothing to that."

"You know it's interesting," center Travis Frederick said, "because we have such a tight knit locker room that we were a little surprised to hear those comments."

But regardless of who's to blame, now the Cowboys have to deal with potentially playing against Bryant.

"It'd be torture to play against a guy like that," linebacker Sean Lee said. "Who plays hard like he does, who makes all those plays. As a linebacker I always felt it was like tackling a running back, how hard he ran, how tough he was. So that'll be extremely tough for us."

And now they get to deal with, maybe twice a year...

