The Dallas Cowboys addressed the offensive line in free agency with the signing of guard Marcus Martin and tackle Cameron Fleming.

While our friend, Patrick Conn, looked at how these signings along with the entirety of free agency affect the Cowboys' draft pursuits, we'll be taking a look at how these veteran acquisitions impact the offensive line.

The Cameron Fleming signing is a solid pick that infuses a bit of what the Cowboys got in 2013, the last time they signed a former New England Patriot offensive lineman coming home to Texas in Brian Waters.

Fleming has been a part of the Patriot Way. He has seen how success is, not only acquired, but maintained. Fleming comes to Dallas on a one-year deal worth $3.5 million to play the part of swing tackle, a position the Cowboys don't have after the Chaz Green experiment failed.

Plus, he's a guy that once won a scientific debate against Neil deGrasse Tyson. Maybe this is the "right kind of guy" stuff head coach and Princeton alumnus Jason Garrett refers to.

How important is swing tackle to Garrett? In 2010, the Cowboys put jack-of-all-trades Jeremy Parnell at offensive tackle -- enough of transmuting the 6-6, 326-pound athlete into a defensive lineman or tight end. Parnell split snaps with Doug Free at right tackle in the middle of games in 2012 and later filled in for an injured Free in 2014, which was an underpinning of the Cowboys' offensive line that helped running back DeMarco Murray have an MVP-caliber season.

It is also no coincidence that the 2016 campaign, much like the 2014 season, saw the Cowboys do two things: A) win the NFC East and B) have a competent swing tackle to fill in for an injured starter. All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith missed three games and Green filled with no problems. Dallas won 13 games and locked up the top spot in the NFC side of the playoffs.

The Cowboys ruined Green when they took the swing tackle and converted him to left guard as he entered his third professional season. I get it. Free agent Ron Leary departs for Denver, but wouldn't it make more sense to keep La'el Collins, who played in 2015-16 at left guard, in between Smith and center Travis Frederick and kick Green outside to the right?

Or, even if you have Collins cap your right end offensively, have actual first-round guard Jonathan Cooper play left guard? Instead, Green goes to left guard and Adrian Clayborn can tell you the rest of the story.

This is where Fleming comes in.

Yes, the 2014 fourth-rounder from Stanford started 20 games out of 47 in his time with New England, where he was a part of two Super Bowl winners. Wouldn't he want to go have his chance to start rather than play swing tackle? Maybe so, but the swing tackle spot has proven pivotal to the Cowboys' success going back to 2014. Dallas needed to shore up that spot, and Fleming knows what he signed up for.

As far as Martin is concerned, he is not going to be the answer at left guard, and if he is, then that is a pretty lousy question being raised. Going back to 2014 and 2016, another element the Cowboys had on the offensive line was depth at guard. In 2014, the "swing guard" was veteran Mackenzy Bernadeau, who Dallas signed in 2012 to duct-tape the offensive line through the silent rebuild. Later, he became a backup to Ron Leary, but started two games for Leary in the course of 2014-15.

Flash forward to 2016. Collins, who the coaches anointed at left guard that year, was lost for the season with a turf toe injury. Waiting to return was Leary, once again proving that the depth at "swing guard" was a vital component to the team's success as they went 13-3 and won the NFC East.

The San Francisco 49ers drafted Martin in the third round from USC, Smith's alma mater. Martin started 24 out of 26 games at right guard and center until the Niners and new head coach Chip Kelly waived him in March of 2016. The Browns claimed Martin, but he never played a down for Cleveland.

So is that a bad sign that Martin couldn't get any playing time for a team that went 0-16? Consider that the Browns also signed future Cowboys guard Cooper midway through 2016 after his release from the Patriots. They cut him the week before their '16 season finale. Cooper made out fine in Dallas, didn't he?

The most important part of the Cowboys offense is the offensive line. It's trite to write, but it is especially true when considering the Cowboys don't yet have the experience at quarterback to overcome such deficiencies, as they did with Tony Romo under center from 2011-13. The signings of Fleming and Martin ensure the Dallas offense rolls over opponents on any battlefield because they have the experience to plug any holes injuries might make.

With a couple of signings, have the Cowboys solidified their line in your mind or is their still work to be done?

