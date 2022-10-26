Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott did not practice Wednesday due to knee injury; status for Sunday vs. Bears is uncertain

Elliott injured his right knee in Sunday's win over the Lions.

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott did not practice Wednesday after suffering a right knee injury in Sunday's 24-6 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Following practice, the three-time Pro Bowler spoke to reporters like he normally does on Wednesdays.

"Knee feels stiff," Elliott said. "Got to get the stiffness out."

When asked if he can play Sunday against the Chicago Bears, the 27-year-old replied, "I don't know right now. A lot of time before Sunday."

Remarkably, Zeke has only missed one game due to injury in his seven-year career: Dec. 20, 2020 -- a 41-33 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

"It all depends how I feel at the end of the week, going into the game," Elliott added.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) did not practice today.



“Feels stiff. I don’t know right now [about playing vs Bears]. Lot of time before Sunday… If I can be out there, I’m not gonna take a game off. That would be soft.”#CowboysNation @wfaa pic.twitter.com/m7UPvCcSNc — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) October 26, 2022

Elliott tore the PCL in his right knee in Week 4 of 2021. He played through the injury last season but was not as productive or efficient as you'd expect from a two-time rushing champion.

If Elliott is forced to miss the second game of his NFL career due to injury, Tony Pollard would command a larger workload.

“I’m always trying to go out there and show what I can do," Pollard noted. "Prove myself right and others wrong."

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard on possibly carrying bigger workload, if Ezekiel Elliott (knee) misses game or gets fewer snaps.



“I’m always trying to go out there and show what I can do… Prove myself right and others wrong.#CowboysNation @wfaa pic.twitter.com/HJVoilFNGI — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) October 26, 2022

Pollard is in the final year of his rookie contract and has a few million reasons to prove his worth on the field.

The Cowboys are on their Bye Week in Week 9, so there is some logic to resting Zeke for two full weeks to avoid setbacks and help his knee heal.

However, Elliott is not willing or ready to rule himself out for the Cowboys' Week 8 tilt with the Bears. At least, not yet.