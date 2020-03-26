DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has already been hit with the franchise tag. He's scheduled to make over $30 million dollars in 2020 as a result. But that doesn't mean he and the Cowboys organization aren't still working toward a long-term contract.

According to a Cowboys front office source, the two sides have 'visited' in recent days, and that a new contract offer is on the table.

The source noted that the 'visits' have all been via phone, in accordance with guidance from health professionals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prescott and the Cowboys have several months to sort out a long term deal, before the July 15th deadline. But both sides can come to an agreement before that point, if they can sort out the details of the deal.

If Dallas can come to a long-term deal with Prescott, his projected $31.6 million cap hit would undoubtedly decrease substantially, as they would be able spread the money out over the life of the deal. And that would help them in the process of signing other offseason targets.

In 2019, Prescott had a career year, setting high-water marks for touchdown passes (30), passing yards (4,902), and yards per attempt (8.2).