Cowboys place Thompson, Hamilton on Reserve/COVID-19 list; team moves to virtual meetings on Friday

The Cowboys are one win and one Washington loss from the division title.

Less than 48 hours before their biggest game of the season, the Dallas Cowboys placed two defensive starters on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Cowboys safety Darian Thompson and defensive tackle Justin Hamilton will miss the regular season finale against the New York Giants.

Thompson and Hamilton were starters in the Cowboys' Week 16 win over the Eagles.

In accordance with safety precautions, the Cowboys moved their player meetings on Friday to virtual sessions.

“We’re in a virtual meeting mode with the players and coaches," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Friday morning. "The players are virtual. The coaches are here. So, yes, we’re using the contact tracing protocols. And I guess we’ll be back to what you call a standard Saturday schedule in the morning.”

Two days before their biggest game of the year, a Cowboys player has reportedly tested positive for #COVID19.



If the Cowboys beat the Giants on the road— and the Eagles defeat Washington in Philadelphia— the Cowboys will be NFC East Champions.